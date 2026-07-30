Nashik: Dr Venkat Gite Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of MUHS | Sourced

Nashik: Dr Venkat Shahubai Arjunrao Gite, currently serving as the Dean of the Government Medical College, Nashik, has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.



The appointment was announced today by Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of the University, Jishnu Dev Varma. Dr Gite has been appointed for a tenure of five years.



The post had remained vacant since the completion of the tenure of Lt. Gen. Dr Madhuri Kanitkar on October 14, 2025. During the interim period, Prof. Sanjeev Sonawane was holding additional charge as Vice-Chancellor.



Dr Gite earned his M.S. (General Surgery) in 2001 and DNB (Urology) in 2010. He previously served as Professor and Head of the Department of Urology at the Government Medical College and Super Speciality Block, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, before taking charge as Dean of Government Medical College, Nashik.



He played a key role in launching the Cadaver Renal Transplant Programme in the government healthcare system and is also a member of the Maharashtra Government's advisory committee on organ transplantation. Dr Gite has made significant contributions to medical education and research, with 53 research papers and six books to his credit.



Following personal interviews with the shortlisted candidates recommended by the committee, the Governor announced the appointment of Dr Venkat Gite as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.