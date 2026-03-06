Nashik: Door-to-Door Verification Of Voters From April As Electoral Roll Revision Begins | Sourced

Nashik: As per the directions of the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, a special in-depth revision of electoral rolls will begin from April 2026. Under this programme, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door verification of voters.

Nashik District Collector and District Election Officer Ayush Prasad has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the officials and provide accurate information to help make the voter list transparent and error-free.

During the process, BLOs will visit households to verify voters and match their details with the 2024 electoral roll. They will also update unclear or incorrect photographs and verify voter details.

In addition, names of deceased or migrated voters will be removed from the list after verification.

Officials stated that errors in the voter list can create difficulties during voting. Therefore, voters are encouraged to participate in the verification process and provide correct information.

Citizens have been advised to check their details and those of their family members through the National Voters' Services Portal (NVSP). If any corrections are required, they should contact the concerned BLO and complete the necessary procedure.

The administration said that this special revision programme will help make the voter list in Nashik district more accurate and updated, ensuring a smoother and more transparent voting process in the upcoming elections.

Voters to be Verified:

Voters listed in the electoral roll published in 2002 under the special revision programme.

Members of their families are included in the electoral roll published on October 29, 2024.