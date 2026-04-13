Nashik: Don’t Spread Rumours Over IT Firm Misconduct, Law And Order Strong, Says BJP Leader Sunil Kedar

Nashik: Don’t Spread Rumours Over IT Firm Misconduct, Law And Order Strong, Says Sunil Kedar | Sourced

Nashik: In the city, incidents such as atrocities against girls in an IT company, forced religious conversion, compelling them to eat beef, mocking and abusing Hindu gods and goddesses, blackmail, and intimidation were reportedly taking place. One girl and her parents showed courage and lodged a complaint at the police station. Following this, many more incidents are coming to light.



In reality, those involved in these wrongful acts had created such an atmosphere of fear that no one was willing to come forward and file a complaint. When the situation worsened, and the matter came to light, even boys and girls who had resigned and left their jobs at the company have now started coming forward to lodge complaints.



The protest by the BJP Yuva Morcha was not against the IT company itself, but against those destructive and anti-social tendencies.



Therefore, all IT companies as well as firms in the industrial sector should continue their work without fear. BJP will always stand by them. If anyone faces threats, extortion, or any kind of misconduct, they should contact the BJP office or file a complaint with the police.



Nashik district is a stronghold of law and order. Therefore, no one should exaggerate the issue or spread rumours, appealed BJP Nashik Metropolitan District President Sunil Kedar.