Nashik Doctor Suicide Case: FIR Against Husband; Crime Branch Launches Search

Nashik: A case has finally been registered at the Gangapur Police Station against the husband of Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Manisha Jejurkar, who allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself at her residence in the Gangapur Road area. Police have filed the case based on allegations of mental harassment. The accused, Dr Nilesh Jejurkar, is currently absconding, and both the Gangapur Police and the Crime Branch have launched a search to trace him.



Following the death of Dr Manisha Jejurkar, her family alleged that continuous mental harassment and ill-treatment by her husband pushed her to take the extreme step. Her brother Hemant Bhaskar has demanded strict action against all those responsible for abetting the suicide and urged the police to ensure justice.

According to the family, Dr Nilesh Jejurkar had been repeatedly harassing Manisha, and the family was aware of the ongoing issues. They had called him several times for discussions to resolve the matter, but he allegedly avoided such meetings on one pretext or another. The constant mental distress became unbearable for Manisha, which ultimately led her to end her life, the family claimed.



Allegations of Extramarital Relationship

The family of Dr Manisha Jejurkar has also made serious allegations against her husband. They claim that Dr Nilesh Jejurkar had an extramarital relationship, which caused prolonged mental harassment to Manisha over the past few months. Her brother has alleged that this harassment was a key factor behind her tragic death and has requested a thorough investigation into all aspects of the case.