Nashik Doctor Duped Of ₹2 Lakh In Online Task Scam | Representative image

Cyber crooks have swindled crores from individuals by offering online tasks through the Telegram app. The latest victim is a doctor who was cheated out of almost ₹2 lakh.

The victim, Dr Yogesh Pandurang Gaydhani (resident of Gaydhani Niwas, Tilak Path, Nashik), has been duped. On June 5, a suspect named Anika Sharma contacted Dr Gaydhani via the Telegram app, promising lucrative earnings for completing online tasks. One Amit Jidan and another person posing as customer service representatives repeatedly contacted Dr Gaydhani to build trust.

Dr Gaydhani was given tasks but never received the promised returns. Instead, he was asked to pay various amounts via UPI for different reasons. In total, he was cheated out of ₹1,81,950.

A case of fraud under the IT Act has been registered at Sarkarwada police station. This incident highlights the growing threat of cyber fraud and the need for increased vigilance and awareness regarding online scams.