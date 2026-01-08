 Nashik Division Wins State-Level Ashram School Sports Competition With 524 Points
Nashik Division Wins State-Level Ashram School Sports Competition With 524 Points

The three-day state-level sports competition organised for government and aided ashram schools under the Tribal Development Department concluded successfully. Nashik division secured the overall championship with 524 points.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
Nashik Division Wins State-Level Ashram School Sports Competition With 524 Points

Nashik: The three-day state-level sports competition organised for government and aided ashram schools under the Tribal Development Department concluded successfully. Nashik division secured the overall championship with 524 points. Nagpur division was the runner-up with 439 points, while Thane division finished third with 211 points. The host Amravati division remained at the bottom with 180 points. Players from the Nashik division achieved remarkable success in individual sports events, dominating the competition.

The prize distribution ceremony for the competition, held at the Shri Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandal ground in Amravati, took place on Wednesday (December 7) in the presence of Additional Commissioner Ayushi Singh. Also present on the dais were Additional Commissioner Dinkar Pavara, Deputy Commissioners Santosh Thube, Digambar Chavan, Shrikant Dhote, Assistant Commissioners Dilip Khokale, Nilesh Aher, Project Officers Amol Metkar, Vikas Rachelwar, Umesh Kashid, Sunil Barse, Pramod Patil, Assistant Project Officers Vinod Kardamare, Sunil Kayande, Anil Mahajan, and others.

Students from Lohe Ashram School presented an impressive march past, captivating the audience. Deputy Commissioner Thube delivered the introductory speech. Special honours were given to the best players of the competition.

Ganesh Muttami and Kalyani Chaudhary in the Under-14 category, Pingal Pavara and Shreya Sudewad in the Under-17 category, and Hemant Pandagale and Roshni Pungati in the Under-19 category were felicitated with bicycles by the dignitaries.

Final Results of the Competition

- Kabaddi: 14 years - Thane (Boys-Girls), 17 years - Amravati (Boys-Girls), 19 years - Amravati (Boys-Girls)

- Kho-Kho: 14 years - Nashik (Boys-Girls), 17 years - Nashik (Boys-Girls), 19 years - Nashik (Boys-Girls)

- Volleyball: 14 years - Nagpur (Boys), Nashik (Girls), 17 years - Amravati (Boys), Thane (Girls), 19 years - Amravati (Boys), Nashik (Girls)

- Handball: 14 years - Nashik (Boys-Girls), 17 years - Nagpur (Boys), Nashik (Girls), 19 years - Amravati (Boys), Nagpur (Girls)

- 100 Meter Relay: 14 years - Nashik (Boys-Girls), 17 years - Nashik (Boys), Nagpur (Girls), 19 years - Thane (Boys), Nashik (Girls)

- 400 Meter Relay: 17 years - Nagpur (Boys-Girls), 19 years - Nagpur (Boys-Girls)

