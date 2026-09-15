Nashik: District Wins State-Level Honour For Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana |

Nashik: Nashik district has received a state-level honour for the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. The award was presented to District Programme Officer (Women and Child Development) Pratap Patil by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare during the state-level inaugural ceremony of the 9th Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month) held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Main Auditorium in Mumbai. Department Secretary Anup Kumar Yadav and Commissioner Dr Madhavi Sardeshmukh were present on the occasion. Extension Officer Vijay Pachlore and District Coordinator Ashwini Kedar also shared the dais.

The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana is a crucial scheme for the health and nutrition of mothers and children. Under the scheme, financial assistance of ₹5,000 is provided for the first child, and ₹6,000 is provided if the second child is a girl. To effectively deliver the benefits of the scheme to eligible women in Nashik district, the District Women and Child Development Department implemented micro-planning down to the Anganwadi level.

Speaking on the achievement, District Programme Officer Pratap Patil said, “Micro-planning for the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana was carried out under the guidance of Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam, District Collector Ayush Prasad and Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar. Effective coordination was established among Child Development Project Officers, Extension Officers (Statistics), Anganwadi Supervisors, Anganwadi Workers and Helpers. This success belongs not just to the district cell but to all 5,705 Anganwadis. Regular reviews were conducted through video conferencing at the taluka and ‘beat’ levels. Progress, pending cases and necessary actions were continuously monitored at every level.”

Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar congratulated the Women and Child Development Department on the achievement. The state-level honour received by Nashik district for the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana is the result of the coordinated efforts of the district administration, the Women and Child Development Department and the entire machinery at the Anganwadi level.