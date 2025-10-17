Nashik: District Health Officer Directs Increased Vigilance For A Healthy Diwali

District Health Officer Directs Increased Vigilance for a Healthy Diwali |

Keeping in mind the recent heavy rains, contaminated water bodies and the increasing risk of food adulteration due to festivals like Diwali, District Health Officer Dr. Sudhakar More today directed the health systems to be more vigilant and take precautions to make Diwali healthy. He was speaking at a review meeting of all taluka health officers and medical officers in the district.

Dr. More directed to immediately test samples of contaminated water bodies and sources in rural areas. Drinking water samples should be tested in every village. He also instructed to take measures to protect the health of citizens by taking precautions against casual infection outbreaks. Notably, he directed to continue essential services in all primary health centres in the district during the Deepawali holidays.

In addition, a survey campaign of public sources of drinking water is being implemented in the district by the Zilla Parishad Water and Sanitation Mission and the Health Department. Emphasis is being placed on ensuring the quality and safety of water by inspecting water sources in 1384 Gram Panchayats by October 31. It was also directed that a survey of the water supply schemes in all Ashram schools should be conducted to ensure that there is no contaminated water supply.

The meeting was attended by District Mother and Child Care Officer Dr. Harshal Nehete, Additional District Health Officer Dr. Rajendra Bagul, Six District Health Officers Dr. Deepak Lone, Dr. Yuvraj Deore, District Level Supervisor, District Coordinator of the National Health Mission, as well as all the Taluka Health Officers and Medical Officers of the district were present.

Review of various health programs: In this meeting, a detailed review of environmental change, infant mortality, maternal mortality, anaemia free India, National Leprosy Eradication Program, routine immunization, IHIP, HMIS, water quality, family planning, HWC, HBNC, HBYC, ASHA portal, AYUSH, rejuvenation and NQAS, NHM finance, e-medicine, e-Sanjeevani, National Insect-borne Disease Control Program, Sickle Cell, Measles Rubella Vaccination, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, National Tobacco Control Mission, HIV AIDS Control Mission, Anti-Germline Diagnosis Mission, Emergency Medical Services, as well as all other important health programs was taken up.

Manashakti Training and Water Quality Survey: In this meeting, ‘Manashakti Training’ was conducted for all Taluka Health Officers and Medical Officers through Manashakti Experiment Centre, Lonavala.