Nashik District Grapples with Drought as Eight Dams Reach Zero Percent Water Storage

The dams in Nashik district have reached the bottom and only 8.14 percent water storage is left in the dams in the district. There is only 19.45 percent of water storage left in Gangapur Dam which supplies water to Nashik. If we consider last year, nearly 36 percent of water storage was available.

Almost 10 days of June have passed and farmers and people are waiting for good rain. Although the rains have started for the last three days in several parts; wells, rivers, drains have dried up. The ground water level has gone down and the hand pumps are also not getting water. Most of the villages in Nashik district are being supplied with water through tankers. But now as the dams have reached the bottom, they have to wander in different directions for water. A month ago, work was done to remove silt from Gangapur dam. It was said that water storage capacity will increase to some extent next year. At present, there is 19.45 percent water storage in Gangapur Dam.

Water levels are as follows:

There are 24 projects in Nashik district and last week seven of these small and big dams became dry. According to today's district administration report, Kashyapi 23.27 per cent, Gautami Godavari 9.58 per cent, Alandi 1.59 per cent, Palkhed 21.90 per cent, Ozarkhed, Punegaon, Tisgaon Dam zero per cent, Darna 4.59 per cent, Bhavli 0 per cent, Mukne 3.65 per cent, Valdevi 0 per cent, Nandur Madhyameshwar 91 per cent, Chankapur 4.57 percent. Haranbari 7.80 per cent, Kelzar 0.52 per cent, Kelzar 0 per cent, Girna 12.41 per cent and Manikpunj zero per cent together with some important dams have 8.93 per cent water storage available. So almost 8 dams are at zero per cent.