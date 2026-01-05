Nashik: District Collector Directs Priority Completion Of Works For Namokar Teerth Festival |

Nashik: District Collector Ayush Prasad has directed the administrative machinery to complete all pending works on priority for the Namokar Teerth Festival, which will commence from 6 February at Malsane, Taluka Chandwad.



A review meeting in this regard was held this afternoon at the Central Hall of the District Collectorate. Speaking at the meeting, the Collector said that the Namokar Teerth Festival will be celebrated at Malsane, Taluka Chandwad, and thorough preparations are necessary to ensure its smooth conduct.



Present on the occasion were MLA Dr. Rahul Aher, Deputy Conservator of Forests Siddhesh Sawardekar, Superintending Engineer (PWD) Arundhati Sharma, Executive Engineer Mukesh Thakur, Executive Engineer (Electrical) B. Hade, Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput, Assistant Director of Tourism Dr. Nandkumar Raut, MTDC representative Jagdish Chavan, former Chandwad Nagar President Bhushan Kasliwal, Festival President Sumersingh Kale, trust office-bearers, and other officials.



Collector Prasad stated that the Namokar Teerth will develop into a new religious tourism destination, attracting devotees throughout the year. Hence, planning for the festival should be carried out on the lines of the Kumbh Mela. He suggested examining the feasibility of providing helicopter services from Surat and Mumbai to facilitate easy visits for devotees to both Namokar Teerth and Mangi-Tungi. He also emphasized proper crowd management, parking arrangements, and ensuring electricity, toilets, and drinking water facilities at parking areas. Volunteers should be appointed and given adequate training in advance.



MLA Dr Rahul Aher stressed the need for micro-level planning for the festival and called upon all administrative departments to work in close coordination.

Read Also Ratnagiri Women Police Cyclists Reach Nashik On 65th Maharashtra Police Foundation Day Tour



Superintending Engineer Arundhati Sharma and Executive Engineer Mukesh Thakur briefed the gathering on the ongoing works being undertaken by the Public Works Department, while Resident Medical Officer Dr. Balu Patil informed about the health-related arrangements made by the Health Department. Preparations being carried out by other departments were also reviewed during the meeting.