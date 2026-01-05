 Nashik: District Collector Directs Priority Completion Of Works For Namokar Teerth Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: District Collector Directs Priority Completion Of Works For Namokar Teerth Festival

Nashik: District Collector Directs Priority Completion Of Works For Namokar Teerth Festival

District Collector Ayush Prasad has directed the administrative machinery to complete all pending works on priority for the Namokar Teerth Festival, which will commence from 6 February at Malsane, Taluka Chandwad.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: District Collector Directs Priority Completion Of Works For Namokar Teerth Festival |

Nashik: District Collector Ayush Prasad has directed the administrative machinery to complete all pending works on priority for the Namokar Teerth Festival, which will commence from 6 February at Malsane, Taluka Chandwad.


A review meeting in this regard was held this afternoon at the Central Hall of the District Collectorate. Speaking at the meeting, the Collector said that the Namokar Teerth Festival will be celebrated at Malsane, Taluka Chandwad, and thorough preparations are necessary to ensure its smooth conduct.


Present on the occasion were MLA Dr. Rahul Aher, Deputy Conservator of Forests Siddhesh Sawardekar, Superintending Engineer (PWD) Arundhati Sharma, Executive Engineer Mukesh Thakur, Executive Engineer (Electrical) B. Hade, Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput, Assistant Director of Tourism Dr. Nandkumar Raut, MTDC representative Jagdish Chavan, former Chandwad Nagar President Bhushan Kasliwal, Festival President Sumersingh Kale, trust office-bearers, and other officials.


Collector Prasad stated that the Namokar Teerth will develop into a new religious tourism destination, attracting devotees throughout the year. Hence, planning for the festival should be carried out on the lines of the Kumbh Mela. He suggested examining the feasibility of providing helicopter services from Surat and Mumbai to facilitate easy visits for devotees to both Namokar Teerth and Mangi-Tungi. He also emphasized proper crowd management, parking arrangements, and ensuring electricity, toilets, and drinking water facilities at parking areas. Volunteers should be appointed and given adequate training in advance.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Konkani Community Protests Against Uddhav Thackeray At Worli Over 'Chatam' Remark On Ameet Satam | WATCH
Mumbai: Konkani Community Protests Against Uddhav Thackeray At Worli Over 'Chatam' Remark On Ameet Satam | WATCH
Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Unique Indian Village Where A Simple Handshake Could Result In Fines Up To ₹3,000; Tourist Shares Video Of Life In Malana, Himachal Pradesh, And Its Strange Rules
Unique Indian Village Where A Simple Handshake Could Result In Fines Up To ₹3,000; Tourist Shares Video Of Life In Malana, Himachal Pradesh, And Its Strange Rules
'Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return Only Sustainable Solution To Stray Dog Issue': Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury To SC
'Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return Only Sustainable Solution To Stray Dog Issue': Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury To SC


MLA Dr Rahul Aher stressed the need for micro-level planning for the festival and called upon all administrative departments to work in close coordination.

Read Also
Ratnagiri Women Police Cyclists Reach Nashik On 65th Maharashtra Police Foundation Day Tour
article-image


Superintending Engineer Arundhati Sharma and Executive Engineer Mukesh Thakur briefed the gathering on the ongoing works being undertaken by the Public Works Department, while Resident Medical Officer Dr. Balu Patil informed about the health-related arrangements made by the Health Department. Preparations being carried out by other departments were also reviewed during the meeting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: MIT ADT University Conferred 'Sword Of Honour' For Contribution To Education

Pune: MIT ADT University Conferred 'Sword Of Honour' For Contribution To Education

Pune Polls: Water Crisis, Poor Infrastructure Continue To Plague Wadgaon Budruk & Dhayari

Pune Polls: Water Crisis, Poor Infrastructure Continue To Plague Wadgaon Budruk & Dhayari

Nashik, Amravati Teams Shine On Opening Day Of Tribal Students' Sports Meet

Nashik, Amravati Teams Shine On Opening Day Of Tribal Students' Sports Meet

Nashik: ABVP Leader Alleges 'Anti-Hindu' Conspiracy Behind Tapovan Tree-Felling Protest

Nashik: ABVP Leader Alleges 'Anti-Hindu' Conspiracy Behind Tapovan Tree-Felling Protest

Pune Crime: Doctor Lured With Treatment Call, Robbed At Knifepoint In Sahakar Nagar

Pune Crime: Doctor Lured With Treatment Call, Robbed At Knifepoint In Sahakar Nagar