Nashik: Dindori, Surgana And Taharabad Among 14 New Conservation Reserves Approved | Pixabay

Nashik: The state government has taken a significant step towards the conservation of wildlife and biodiversity in Maharashtra. The State Board for Wildlife has approved proposals for 14 new conservation reserves across seven districts, including Pune, Raigad, Nandurbar, Thane, Nashik, Palghar and Chandrapur. The inclusion of forest areas in Dindori, Surgana and Taharabad, all located in Nashik district, is expected to strengthen the protection of the region's natural resources and wildlife habitats.

The decisions were taken during the 26th meeting of the State Board for Wildlife, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Forest Minister Ganesh Naik participated in the meeting via video conference. Also present were Forest Department Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Khandare, Principal Chief Conservators of Forests M Srinivas Rao and Srinivas Reddy, MITRA CEO Praveen Pardeshi and other senior officials of the board.

The forest areas of Dindori, Surgana and Taharabad in Nashik district have been included in the proposals for the new conservation reserves. The move is expected to bolster efforts to preserve biodiversity, protect natural wildlife habitats and maintain ecological balance in these forest regions.

14 New Conservation Reserves in the State

Nashik: Dindori, Surgana and Taharabad

Pune: Velhe-Mulshi and Bhorgirigad

Pune and Raigad: Lonavala

Raigad: Alibaug and Ghera Manikgad

Thane: Gumtara

Palghar: Jawhar, Asherigad and Dhamani

Nandurbar: Chinchpada

Chandrapur: Ekara

Additionally, the board approved a proposal to designate the Kolamarka Conservation Reserve in Gadchiroli district, known as a habitat for wild buffaloes, as a wildlife sanctuary. It also approved the expansion of the Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary by incorporating 588.767 hectares of land from six surrounding villages.

Furthermore, 100.139 sq km within the Koka Wildlife Sanctuary and 255.79 sq km within the Jayakwadi Bird Sanctuary have been designated as critical wildlife habitats.

Alongside wildlife conservation efforts, the board also approved proposals for infrastructure projects, including irrigation, healthcare facilities, water supply systems, roads, power transmission lines and optical fibre networks within protected and eco-sensitive zones. Measures to address human-wildlife conflict were also discussed.