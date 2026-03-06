Nashik: Dindori MP Bhagre Seeks Probe Into Alleged Egg Extraction Racket In Rural Areas

Dindori MP Bhagre | Sourced

Nashik: Member of Parliament from the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency, Bhaskarrao Bhagre, has expressed serious concern over an alleged illegal racket in rural areas where economically weaker and tribal women are reportedly being lured with money to extract their female reproductive eggs (ova). He has urged the Central Government to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter.



Reports have recently surfaced from some parts of Maharashtra claiming that women are being offered financial incentives to undergo procedures for the extraction of their eggs. Bhagre noted that such practices could have serious health implications for the women involved and may also violate medical ethics and legal provisions.



In this regard, he has written a letter to the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, demanding a high-level inquiry into the issue. In his letter, he also called for an inspection of all IVF and fertility clinics across the country to ensure that their procedures are being conducted within the framework of the law.





Bhagre stated that since the issue directly concerns the health and dignity of women, it is imperative for the Central Government to intervene immediately. He also demanded the formation of a national-level special inquiry committee to determine whether similar incidents are occurring elsewhere in the country.



He further emphasised that all procedures related to egg extraction and assisted reproductive technologies must strictly comply with the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021. Bhagre has urged the government to take stringent action against those found guilty in order to safeguard women’s health and rights.