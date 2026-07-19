Nashik: MLA Devyani Pharande Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Sanction Funds For Permanent Flood Control Measures

Nashik: Heavy rainfall over the past two weeks caused waterlogging in several parts of Nashik city, leading to water entering citizens' homes and shops. Against the backdrop of the resulting damage, Devyani Pharande, MLA for the Nashik Central constituency, submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In the memorandum, MLA Pharande demanded the immediate sanctioning of funds to construct a protective wall along the banks of the Nandini River and in the Kazi Gadhi area. She also sought special funding to find a permanent solution to the city's waterlogging issues.

Key Demands

- Re-evaluating the city's storm-water drainage system and rectifying its flaws.

- Conducting an immediate inspection of flood-prone areas and implementing permanent remedial measures.

- Constructing a protective wall to address the issue of soil erosion along the Godavari River bank in the Kaji Gadhi area.

- Resolving the waterlogging problem during the monsoon to ensure convenience for the lakhs of devotees visiting for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

MLA Pharande pointed out that water accumulated in the city even though no water had been released from the Gangapur Dam. This has highlighted deficiencies in the drainage system. She has urged Chief Minister Fadnavis to take these issues seriously and immediately sanction the necessary funds.