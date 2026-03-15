Nashik Devotees’ Bus Meets With Accident Near Kanpur; Two Dead, Several Injured | Sourced

Nashik: A bus carrying devotees from Nashik district met with an accident near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh early Saturday morning. Two devotees died in the incident, while the driver sustained serious injuries. Several other passengers suffered minor injuries and have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Kanpur for treatment.



After receiving information about the accident, Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad immediately contacted the Kanpur district administration and requested that they extend all possible assistance to the devotees.



Around 50 devotees from the Ozar, Pimpalgaon and Malegaon areas of Nashik district had left on Thursday for a pilgrimage to North India in a private travel bus. The accident occurred near Kanpur early Saturday.



Following the incident, Collector Ayush Prasad spoke with the Kanpur District Collector. The injured devotees have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Kanpur, where they are currently undergoing treatment. An officer of the rank of Additional District Collector has been assigned to assist them. Officials in Kanpur have stated that the district administration is in contact with the injured devotees and is providing necessary support.



Meanwhile, Niphad MLA Deelip Bankar has also contacted Nashik Collector Ayush Prasad and the Kanpur administration to enquire about the condition of the injured and has urged authorities to ensure they receive prompt medical treatment.