Central Railway Announces Summer Special Trains From Pune To Gorakhpur, Danapur, Nagpur, And Ghazipur City

To clear the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming summer holidays, Central Railway has announced the running of Summer Special Trains on special charges. |

To clear the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming summer holidays, Central Railway has announced the running of Summer Special Trains on special charges. These trains will connect Pune to major destinations including Gorakhpur, Danapur, Nagpur, and Ghazipur City.

1. Pune – Danapur Daily Special (212 Trips)

Train No. 01449 will depart Pune Daily from 01.04.2026 to 15.07.2026 (106 Trips).

Train No. 01450 will depart Danapur Daily from 03.04.2026 to 17.07.2026 (106 Trips).

2. Pune – Gorakhpur Daily Special (60 Trips)

Train No. 01415 will depart Pune Daily from 01.04.2026 to 30.04.2026 (30 Trips).

Train No. 01416 will depart Gorakhpur Daily from 02.04.2026 to 01.05.2026 (30 Trips).

3. Pune – Nagpur Weekly Superfast Special (26 Trips)

Train No. 01469 will depart Pune on Tuesdays from 21.04.2026 to 14.07.2026 (13 Trips).

Train No. 01470 will depart Nagpur on Wednesdays from 22.04.2026 to 15.07.2026 (13 Trips).

4. Pune – Nagpur Weekly Superfast Special (28 Trips)

Train No. 01457 will depart Pune on Wednesdays from 15.04.2026 to 15.07.2026 (14 Trips).

Train No. 01458 will depart Nagpur on Thursdays from 16.04.2026 to 16.07.2026 (14 Trips).

5. Pune – Ghazipur City Bi-Weekly Special (8 Trips)

Train No. 01431 will depart Pune on Fridays & Tuesdays from 17.04.2026 to 28.04.2026 (4 Trips).

Train No. 01432 will depart Ghazipur City on Sundays & Thursdays from 19.04.2026 to 30.04.2026 (4 Trips).

Reservation:

Bookings for all the above Summer Special trains on special charges will open on 17.03.2026 at all computerised PRS locations and on the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in).

The General Second Class (GS) and Guard/Luggage Vans in these trains will run as Unreserved Coaches.

Tickets for these coaches can be booked through the UTS system with normal charges applicable for Superfast/Mail/Express trains.