Nashik: Deputy Tehsildar Assaulted During Action Against Suspected Illegal Murum Excavation In Yeola | Representational Image

Nashik: A deputy tehsildar was allegedly assaulted while taking action against suspected illegal murum excavation and transportation at Paregaon village in Yeola taluka on Saturday (June 20). Following the incident, a case has been registered against two individuals at the Yeola City Police Station.

According to information received, Resident Deputy Tehsildar Pankaj Krishnarao Nevse, along with Revenue Officers Santosh Athawale and Vaibhav Bhad, visited the site after receiving information about alleged unauthorised murum excavation and transportation from a pond near Paregaon village.

During the inspection, the team found a dumper loaded with murum. Officials asked Rahul Aher and Shubham Pardeshi, who were present at the spot, to produce the necessary permits and documents related to the excavation activity.

However, according to the complaint, they failed to provide any valid authorisation documents and instead allegedly argued with the revenue officials and used abusive language.

As per the FIR, Rahul Aher allegedly assaulted Deputy Tehsildar Nevse, causing him to fall to the ground, and also attempted to strangle him. Nevse sustained injuries in the attack.

The complaint further states that the accused obstructed government work and issued threats to the officials. Based on the complaint, the Yeola City Police have registered a case against the two accused, and further investigation is underway.