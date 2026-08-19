 Nashik: Dengue Cases Rise As Rainfall Triggers Mosquito Breeding; Notices Issued To 208 Establishments
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Nashik: Dengue Cases Rise As Rainfall Triggers Mosquito Breeding; Notices Issued To 208 Establishments

Mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, malaria, and swine flu see an increase during this period. Currently, Nashik is witnessing a dengue outbreak. Dengue larvae breed in vacant plots, construction sites, basements, scrap yards, tyre shops, rooftop water tanks, and areas where water accumulates

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, August 19, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Nashik: Dengue Cases Rise As Rainfall Triggers Mosquito Breeding; Notices Issued To 208 Establishments
Nashik: Dengue Cases Rise As Rainfall Triggers Mosquito Breeding; Notices Issued To 208 Establishments |

Nashik: Despite a lull in rainfall, the Municipal Corporation's Malaria Department has initiated action due to a surge in outbreaks of epidemic diseases, including dengue, across the city. Show-cause notices have been issued to a total of 208 establishments, including government offices.

Dr Ravindra Dhole, Head of the Malaria Department, stated that notices were issued after dengue larvae were found on the premises of 208 establishments, including eight government offices such as the Zilla Parishad, Nashik Road Railway Station, and the Government Polytechnic at Samangaon. Epidemic diseases tend to spread rapidly during the monsoon season.

Mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, malaria, and swine flu see an increase during this period. Currently, Nashik is witnessing a dengue outbreak. Dengue larvae breed in vacant plots, construction sites, basements, scrap yards, tyre shops, rooftop water tanks, and areas where water accumulates.

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Dengue cases remained under control until June. The recorded case counts were: 6 in January, 3 in February, 2 in March, 1 in April, 3 in May, and only 8 in June. However, as rainfall intensified in July, water stagnation occurred in various locations, leading to a significant rise in the population of dengue-spreading mosquitoes. Thirty-three dengue cases were recorded in July.

Citizens have been urged to take precautions to prevent water stagnation around their homes and to seek immediate medical attention upon noticing any symptoms.

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