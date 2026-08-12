Nashik: Dengue Cases Rise After Rains; 19 New Cases, 670 Suspected Cases Reported In A Week |

Nashik: Following a break in the rainfall, the city is witnessing a resurgence of dengue-carrying mosquitoes. Nineteen people have contracted dengue in the city in just one week. Concerns have mounted as the Health Department has recorded 670 suspected cases. The Municipal Corporation has now taken the strict decision to issue direct notices to property owners where mosquito breeding sites are found.

While 33 dengue cases were recorded in the city during July, 19 new cases have been detected in the first week of August alone.

Municipal Corporation Takes Action

The Health Department is conducting inspection drives in 'hotspot' areas, focusing on identifying stagnant water, potholes, and mosquito breeding sites. Municipal teams have been deployed to carry out door-to-door inspections in densely populated areas to curb mosquito breeding.

A warning has been issued stating that if mosquito breeding sites are found on private properties or within institutions, direct notices will be served, and punitive action will be taken.

Dengue and other epidemic diseases are spreading rapidly across the city due to stagnant rainwater and changing weather conditions. Affected patients are undergoing treatment at various private hospitals. The Health Department has urged citizens to take precautions to prevent water stagnation around their homes and to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear.