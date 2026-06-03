Nashik: Demand For Pistol Licences By Some Sadhus Ahead Of Kumbh Mela Sparks Debate; Anand Akhada Chief Opposes Move |

Nashik: As the Simhastha Kumbh Mela of 2027 draws near, some Sadhus and Mahants have submitted a request to the administration for pistol licenses to ensure the protection of their respective Akhadas' assets. However, expressing strong opposition to this demand, Mahant Swami Shankaranand Saraswati Maharaj, President of the Taponidhi Shri Panchayati Anand Akhada, has sent a letter to the District Collector.

Mahant Shankaranand Saraswati Maharaj clarified, “No individual should be granted a weapon license in the name of an Akhada. The Sadhus within the Akhada are fully capable of protecting the Akhada's assets themselves; therefore, such licenses are unnecessary.”

He further added, “During the Kumbh Mela, there is a 24-hour police deployment at every Akhada. Furthermore, some Sadhus, Mahants, and Acharya Mahamandaleshwars utilise their own private security guards. The police and the district administration should conduct a rigorous inquiry into those individuals who have recently requested weapon licenses in the name of an Akhada. They must investigate the specific reasons necessitating the need for such weapon licenses.”

Mahant Maharaj's Warning

Mahant Shankaranand Saraswati Maharaj stated that once the Simhastha Kumbh Mela concludes, typically only one or two Sadhus remain at each Akhada. Their duties involve worshipping the deity and maintaining the premises of the Akhada; for this, a weapon license is not required. Since there is a possibility that weapons could be misused for personal ends, such actions could lead to misconceptions and tarnish the public image of the Sadhus.

He announced that he intends to convene a joint meeting of all Akhadas to ascertain whether anyone has indeed requested a weapon license in the name of an Akhada. Furthermore, he explicitly conveyed to the administration that no individual should be granted a weapon license in the name of an Akhada without the prior permission of the Akhada's governing council (Panchayat). Adequate Police Deployment

Mahant Maharaj stated, “The police deployment for the protection of the Akharas is adequate. Some Sadhus employ private security guards. The government should conduct a proper inquiry into this matter and take necessary action.”

This letter has given a new direction to the ongoing discussions regarding the preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. It is expected that the district administration will take a decision on this issue as soon as possible.