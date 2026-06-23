Nashik: Demand For Mediation Regarding Workers' Issues At Dhumal Industries & Rothe Erde India | Tejal Ghorpade

Nashik: Demand For Mediation Regarding Workers' Issues At Dhumal Industries & Rothe Erde India

Nashik: The Shramjeevi Sanghatana has demanded mediation to resolve various issues faced by workers at two companies in Nashik district: M. Dhumal Industries Pvt. Ltd. and M. Rothe Erde India Pvt. Ltd.

The organisation has lodged a complaint with the district administration citing grievances such as mental and financial harassment, discriminatory wage hikes, termination of employment, and the practice of hiring workers on a contract basis.

It is alleged that the management of Dhumal Industries is discriminating against workers. Workers who are union members have gone on strike after being denied wage increments; while non-union workers receive raises, union members do not.

The workers are peacefully pressing for their demands. A request has been made to secure justice for the workers by holding a meeting chaired by the District Collector.

Furthermore, demands have been raised for the company to reinstate five terminated workers and to sign a wage agreement following discussions with the workers' union.

Influm India Ltd. Case

The organisation has demanded that workers at Influm India be paid their outstanding wages for the sixth month. It has also called for the resumption of smooth company operations and for justice to be ensured for the workers.

Rothe Erde India Pvt. Ltd. Case

Rothe Erde has terminated the services of workers who had been employed for 8 to 10 years after they joined the union. Workers are currently on strike demanding the reinstatement of these employees. The affected workforce includes educated individuals holding ITI and diploma qualifications; however, the company is opting to hire workers on a contract basis instead. Demands have been raised to regularise these workers' employment and grant them a wage hike. It is alleged that 30 workers were dismissed due to their involvement with the union.

Demand for Reinstatement of 160 Workers

The union has demanded the reinstatement of 160 workers at the Rothe Erde company.

Office-bearers of the Shramjeevi Sanghatana have written to the District Collector, requesting an urgent meeting to address these issues and ensure justice for the workers. The organisation asserts that the workers are being harassed in violation of labour laws.

There is an expectation that the district administration will treat this matter seriously and address the workers' legitimate demands.