Nashik: Delay In Gangapur Dam Water Supply Project; Contractor Fined ₹2.5 Lakh Per Day

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Building | File Image





Nashik: Nashik, known as the ‘District of Dams', faces a potential water shortage this year. This situation has arisen due to delays in the new pipeline project designed to supply water from the Gangapur Dam. As the work remained incomplete despite two deadline extensions, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has taken strict action against the contractor, imposing a fine of ₹2.5 lakh per day.

The Municipal Corporation had decided to source water directly from the Gangapur Dam following complaints regarding rising pollution in the Godavari River and the mixing of turbid water into the storage reservoir. Consequently, a project was undertaken to lay a new pipeline connecting the Gangapur Dam pumping station to the ‘Bara Bangla’ water treatment plant.

The project was originally scheduled for completion by September 2025. However, due to various technical difficulties, the deadline was extended to March 31, 2026. Instructions were issued to make the project operational by May 1 (Maharashtra Day). The administration faced criticism when the work remained unfinished even by that date.

With the monsoon arriving late this year, the city's water supply system is under increased strain. Against this backdrop, the Municipal Corporation has initiated penal action against the contractor. Orders have been issued to levy a fine of ₹1 lakh per day for the period from May 1 to May 15 and ₹2.5 lakh per day from May 16 onwards.

These projects are crucial for strengthening the city's water supply system in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The municipal administration has directed the contractor to complete the work immediately, and efforts are underway to alleviate the water shortage.

Project Features

- Old Pipeline: A 1200 mm diameter cement pipeline had been in use for 26 years; it suffered from reduced capacity and leakage issues.

- New Pipeline: A 12.5 km long, 1800 mm diameter steel pipeline with a capacity of 425 MLD.

- Cost: ₹171 crore sanctioned through funds from the 15th Central Finance Commission.