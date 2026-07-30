Nashik: Deep Potholes on Mumbai Highway Near Pimpri Phata Spark Safety Concerns, Accidents Rise | Sourced

Nashik: Extensive potholes have developed on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway near the Pimpri Phata area and the road leading towards the Samruddhi Mahamarg junction. These potholes have become deep enough to pose a life-threatening risk to motorists. Potholes are also visible near the bridges connecting Mumbai and Nashik.

A similar situation prevailed in this area last year as well. Although the potholes were filled 15 days ago this year, the rain exposed the substandard quality of the roadwork, causing the potholes to reopen. Numerous accidents ranging from minor to major have occurred in this area over the past four days.

Hazardous Potholes

The road condition near Pimpri Phata and the Samruddhi Mahamarg junction has deteriorated significantly. The potholes are so deep that two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers are forced to navigate with extreme caution. Rainwater accumulating in the potholes obscures their depth, thereby increasing the risk of accidents.

Rise in Accidents

Several accidents have taken place in this area over the last four days, some of which were serious. Motorists have reported that driving at night is extremely difficult due to these potholes.

Residents and motorists have urged the administration and relevant authorities to immediately fill the potholes and improve the quality of the road. There are fears that the frequency of accidents will otherwise increase further.

Given that the Nashik-Mumbai Highway is a vital national highway, there is a pressing demand for immediate action to repair the potholes.