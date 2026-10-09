Nashik: Daytime Heat Persists as Mercury Touches 35.6°C, Minimum Temperature Rises | Unsplash

Nashik: Daytime heat has persisted in Nashik city since the beginning of October. Maximum temperatures have ranged between 34°C and 35.6°C, while night-time minimum temperatures are also gradually rising. Despite cloudy skies or light mist in the morning, the heat is palpable throughout the day. No rainfall has been recorded over the past nine days, and the air remains dry.

On Oct 1, the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.5°C and the maximum at 34.8°C. Subsequently, on Oct 2 and 3, minimum temperatures were 20.3°C and 17.4°C respectively, while maximum temperatures stood at 35.1°C and 34.5°C. On Oct 4, the minimum was 17.4°C and the maximum was 35°C. On Oct 5 and 6, minimum temperatures were 19.5°C and 20.7°C, respectively, with maximum temperatures of 34.6°C and 34.8°C.

On Oct 7, the minimum temperature was 20.6°C and the maximum was 35.4°C, while on Oct 8, the minimum was 20.7°C and the maximum was 35.6°C. On Friday morning (Oct 9), the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.2°C. Morning relative humidity ranges between 70% and 79%, dropping to between 32% and 53% in the afternoon.

The city received a total of 68.1 mm of rainfall in September. However, no rain has been recorded since the start of October. According to Meteorological Department records, the city continues to experience hot and dry weather. Citizens are being urged to take precautions against the daytime heat.