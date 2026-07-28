Nashik: Dam Water Storage Reaches 82.94%; Several Reservoirs Fill To Capacity, Large-Scale Discharge Underway

Nashik: As of Monday morning (July 28), the usable water storage in the major and medium dams of Nashik district has reached 82.94%. According to the Irrigation Department's report, the total designed usable storage capacity across 26 dams is 70,619 million cubic feet (MCFT), with 58,568 MCFT of water currently available.

On this same day last year, the storage level stood at 70.53% (49,805 MCFT). This year's rainfall has led to a significant increase in storage, with many dams filled to 100% capacity.

Gangapur Dam Complex: 88.44%

The Gangapur dam complex, which supplies drinking water to Nashik city, currently holds 88.44% of its storage capacity.

- Gangapur: 83.96%

- Kashyapi: 93.20%

- Gautami Godavari: 92.18%

- Alandi: 100%

Darna and Other Complexes

The Darna dam is filled to 86.33%, while the Bhavli, Valdevi, Bham, and Bhojapur dams are filled to 100% capacity. Mukane dam holds 62.33% storage, and Kadwa dam holds 83.12%.

The Palkhed dam complex holds 77.94% water, while the Girna valley dam complex holds 86.63%. Chankapur is at 70.29%, Haranbari and Kelzar are at 100%, and Girna dam is filled to 89.38%.

Large-scale Discharge

A total of 70,296 cusecs of water is currently being discharged from the dams. The highest volume of water, 43,068 cusecs, is currently being released from the Nandur-Madhyameshwar weir. This inflow is reaching the Jayakwadi Dam, raising hopes of relief for the Marathwada region.

Dams such as Alandi, Waghad, Bhavli, Valdevi, Bham, Bhojapur, Haranbari, Kelzar, and Tisgaon are filled to their full capacity. Water levels in the rivers have risen due to controlled discharges from some of these dams.

The Irrigation Department stated that dam storage levels and discharge rates are being constantly monitored, taking rainfall forecasts into account. Assurances have been given that the water supply to Nashik city and its surrounding areas will remain uninterrupted.