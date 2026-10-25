Nashik: Dam Water Storage Drops 7.74% Compared To Last Year, Scarcity Concerns Grow | File Photo

Nashik: The impact of El Niño has led to a significant shortfall in average rainfall this year, directly affecting water storage levels across the Nashik division. Compared to last year, usable water storage in the division's dams has declined by 7.74 percentage points. With the absence of retreating monsoon rains, water levels have been dropping rapidly since October, raising concerns about a severe water scarcity crisis in Nashik division and, by extension, the entire state in the near future.

Nashik revenue division comprises 358 water projects, including 22 large, 47 medium and 289 minor projects, with a total usable storage capacity of 5,865 million cubic metres (MCM). Currently, these projects hold 83.31% of their capacity, equivalent to 4,889.24 MCM. During the same period last year, the storage level stood at 91.05%.

Minor projects in the division have been hit the hardest, recording a sharp decline of 18.38 percentage points in their storage levels.

Ahilyanagar district has experienced the most significant drop, with a decline of 29.37 percentage points. Rapidly depleting storage in major projects such as Bhandardara, Mula and Nilwande is expected to create critical issues for both drinking water supply and irrigation.

In Nashik district, water levels are also falling in the Darna, Gangapur, Kashyapi, Mukane and Girna projects. Meanwhile, in Jalgaon district, storage in major projects such as Hatnur, Girna and Waghur has dropped to 87.88%.

Although major projects in Nashik and other districts currently hold satisfactory water stocks, the administration faces the challenge of ensuring planned and judicious use of the available water, keeping the upcoming summer season in mind.