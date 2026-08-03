Nashik: Dam Water Storage Crosses 82%; Several Reservoirs Reach Full Capacity |

Nashik: Water storage in Nashik district's major dams remained healthy on Monday, with the average usable storage crossing 82%, raising hopes of an uninterrupted water supply for the city and surrounding areas in the coming months.

According to official data, the district's 22 major dams are currently holding an average usable water storage of 82.24%, compared to 78.47% on the same date last year. Overall storage across the reservoirs ranges between 82.28% and 87.47%.

Major dam complexes, including Gangapur, Darna and Girna, have recorded satisfactory water levels. As several reservoirs have reached full capacity, authorities have started controlled water releases to maintain safe storage levels. Around 2,000 cusecs of water is currently being released from the Gangapur Dam, while the Darna complex is discharging nearly 8,020 cusecs. Water is also being released from Nandur-Madhyameshwar at a rate of 22,770 cusecs.

The district has received abundant rainfall this monsoon, leading to a sharp rise in reservoir levels. Officials said nearly 41 TMC of water has already been released from the Nandur-Madhyameshwar Dam to Jayakwadi.

Despite earlier forecasts of below-normal rainfall due to the expected impact of El Niño, Nashik has recorded one of the best monsoon performances in Maharashtra this season. By the end of July, the district had received around 98.3% of its normal rainfall, with rainfall levels significantly above average. This has helped fill many reservoirs across the district.

Among the major reservoirs, the Gangapur dam complex is storing 88.35% of its capacity, while the Darna Dam has reached nearly 86%. Water storage in the Girna valley stands at 94.60%. Several dams, including Alandi, Bham, Waghad, Ozarkhed and Tisgaon, have reached 100% capacity, while Bhavli is nearly full.

Other important reservoirs have also recorded healthy storage levels. Kashyapi is at 93.20%, Gautami-Godavari at 90.85%, Kadwa at around 90%, Girna at approximately 92%, and Karanjwan at 80.98%.

The district also recorded widespread rainfall over the weekend. Surgana received the highest rainfall at 36.8 mm, followed by Peth and Trimbakeshwar with 27.5 mm each. Igatpuri recorded 14 mm, while Dindori received 10.5 mm. Other talukas experienced light rainfall.

Officials said the healthy reservoir levels have brought relief to the agriculture sector and are expected to ensure adequate water availability in the months ahead. However, with water being released from several dams, the administration has advised residents to stay away from riverbanks and areas close to reservoirs as a precaution.