Nashik: Daily Flights To Four Cities Under Winter Schedule; More Routes Planned Ahead Of Kumbh | Sourced

Nashik: IndiGo has announced its new winter flight schedule, which comes into effect on Sunday, Oct 25. Under the schedule, daily flights will operate from Nashik's Ozar Airport to four cities, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. However, Nashik residents will have to continue waiting for the resumption of flights to Goa.

According to the new schedule, the Bengaluru flight, which previously operated four days a week, will now run daily. On the Hyderabad route, the 78-seater aircraft has been replaced by a larger 180-seater plane.

The two flights to Delhi, each with a seating capacity of 232, remain unchanged. The Ahmedabad service will continue to operate with a 78-seater aircraft. The winter schedule will remain in effect until March 27, 2027.

New Flight Timings

Delhi (two services): Arrivals at 8.35 am and 9.20 pm; departures at 9.20 am and 9.55 pm.

Bengaluru: Arrival at 3.50 pm; departure at 4.20 pm.

Hyderabad: Arrival at 4.40 pm; departure at 5.10 pm.

Ahmedabad: Arrival at 5.20 pm; departure at 5.40 pm.

Entrepreneurs and those in the tourism sector had hoped that the flight service to Goa, which was discontinued some time ago, would resume during the winter season. However, this has not materialised.

The flight schedule has been expanded, and efforts are underway to connect Nashik with 10 to 15 additional cities in view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela. These services are likely to commence during the summer season.

Manish Rawal, Vice President of the Nashik Industries & Manufacturers' Association (NIMA), said the expansion of Ozar Airport is also expected to be completed by March-April.