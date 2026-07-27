Nashik: Cyclists Foundation Marks Kargil Vijay Diwas With Patriotic Cycle Ride, Honours Veterans | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik Cyclists Foundation organised a special Kargil Vijay Diwas Cycle Ride 2026, which concluded with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour on Saturday morning.

The ride commenced at 6:30 a.m. from Marathon Chowk and proceeded via Gangapur Road to Someshwar, where participants took a U-turn before concluding at Shaheed Chowk. At the Shaheed Memorial, cyclists paid floral tributes and honoured the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.

A felicitation ceremony was held in honour of former servicemen associated with the Nashik Cyclists Foundation. The veterans were presented with mementoes by Amit Narayan Ghughe, President of the Foundation and an ex-serviceman.

During the programme, the veterans shared their experiences from the Kargil War, recounting their postings, battlefield experiences and memorable moments from military service. Their inspiring accounts deeply moved the audience and reinforced the values of patriotism, courage and selfless service to the nation.

The following ex-servicemen were felicitated:

Chandrakant Naik

Ravindra Dusane

Ulhas Kulkarni

Sanjay Porje

Manik Nikam

Vijay Gadakh

Ajay Singh

Karbhari Bhor

Sanjay Borade

Balu Satpute

The programme concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.

Among those present were Foundation directors Madhuri Gadakh, Ashwini Kondekar, Seema Ghughe and Dipali Mali, along with Suresh Dongre. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from cycling enthusiasts and served as a fitting tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War.