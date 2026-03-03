Nashik Cyclist Foundation Organises Free Bicycle Training Camp For Women Ahead Of Women’s Day | Sourced

Nashik: A free bicycle training camp for women organized by Nashik Cyclist Foundation on the occasion of International Women's Day was held, Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 7 am at Anant Kanhere Ground (Golf Club). The camp was inaugurated by Hon'ble Mrs. Mayuri Ankush Pawar, Standing Committee Member of Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Mayuri Ankush Pawar was felicitated with a memento containing a bicycle replica by senior women cyclists Maltitai Bhavsar Madam and Shakuntala Patil Madam. On this occasion, former Vice President of Nashik Cyclist Foundation Dr. Manisha Rawdal, Secretary Nitin Kotkar, Director Smt. Deepali Mali, Suresh Dongre, Karbhari Bhor and other dignitaries were present.

Mayuri Ankush Pawar guided the women trainees on the topics of cycling, healthy health and environment. She also interacted with the cyclists present and increased their enthusiasm. Today's women's bicycle training camp was visited by former president of Nashik Cyclist Foundation Rajendra Wankhede Sir and former city president of BJP Girish Palve Sir and wished them well. Both of them appreciated this initiative.

A large number of women trainees participated in this initiative. Female and male members of Nashik Cyclist Foundation performed their responsibilities as trainers and made the camp a success.

This camp organised on the occasion of Women's Day has become a message of health, confidence and environmental awareness to women through cycling. These consistent efforts of Nashik Cyclist Foundation are receiving positive response from the city residents.