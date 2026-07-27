Nashik: Cyber Police Register Fresh Cases In Child Sexual Abuse Material Crackdown Based On NCRB Data | AI Generated Representational Image

Nashik: The Central Government and the Nashik City Cyber Police have initiated strict action against individuals uploading and sharing obscene photographs and videos of children (child pornography) via social media and the internet. Based on information received by Maharashtra Cyber from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), new cases have been registered at the Nashik City Cyber Police Station against the social media accounts of the suspects. In the last 2 years, more than 70 such individuals were identified, and 42 cases were registered under this. Also, action has been taken against such accounts and websites by the cyber police.

The 'National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children' (NCMEC), based in the USA, works globally on issues concerning missing children and cases of sexual exploitation of minors. The organisation closely monitors social media sites, the dark web, Facebook, and various URLs. Whenever someone uploads or downloads obscene videos or photographs of minors, the organisation's system transmits the details, including the relevant IP address, to the NCRB in India.

The NCRB forwards this information to the cyber cell of the respective state. Subsequently, the cyber police station of the concerned city or district registers a case under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 67(B) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 15 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

If you come across any suspicious content related to child pornography on social media, WhatsApp groups, or Telegram, do not forward it; delete it immediately or report it to the Cyber Police. Ensure that your social media profile or internet connection is not being misused by others. If you encounter such information or links, file a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) or contact the nearest Cyber Police station.

The Nashik Cyber Police have been taking consistent action in this matter. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report such illegal content.