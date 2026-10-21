Nashik: Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Resident Of ₹71 Lakh By Threatening Arrest In Terror Case | AI

Nashik: Cyber fraudsters allegedly cheated a person of ₹71 lakh by falsely claiming that the victim was linked to a terror case in Kashmir. The fraudsters alleged that the victim's Aadhaar card had been used to open a bank account through which ₹70 crore had been laundered. They threatened the victim with arrest and seizure of property, coercing the person into transferring money to various bank accounts.

Police registered a case at the Nashik City Cyber Police Station. According to the complaint, the cybercriminals used threats and psychological pressure to carry out the fraud. They contacted the victim through mobile phone and the internet between Sept 28 and Oct 17, 2024.

The fraudsters claimed that two terrorists had been arrested in connection with a case in Kashmir, identified as 'JK9527', and that the victim's Aadhaar card had been found in their possession. They alleged that the card had been used to open an account at HDFC Bank in the victim's name, through which ₹70 crore had been laundered. They warned the victim that this could lead to arrest and confiscation of property.

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Faced with these allegations, the victim came under psychological pressure. Under the pretext of investigating the funds, the fraudsters instructed the victim to deposit money into various bank accounts. According to the complaint, the suspects coerced the victim into transferring a total of ₹71 lakh to several bank accounts. The fraudsters communicated with the victim through WhatsApp and Signal. Senior Police Inspector Sushila Kolhe is investigating the case.

The Cyber Police have urged the public not to panic or transfer money to any bank account at the behest of an unknown person. Those receiving suspicious communications should verify the information by contacting the organisation concerned through its official contact number. Victims of financial fraud should immediately call the national cybercrime helpline on 1930 or lodge a complaint through the national cybercrime reporting portal.