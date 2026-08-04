Nashik: Cultural Affairs Secretary Reviews Kumbh Heritage Works, Directs Faster Execution Ahead Of Simhastha 2027 |

Nashik: State Secretary, Marathi Language and Cultural Affairs Department, Dr Kiran Kulkarni, on Monday chaired a review meeting at the headquarters of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) to assess the progress of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) works being undertaken in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh, senior ASI officials and other concerned officers were present.



Dr Kulkarni reviewed the progress of conservation, restoration and development works at key heritage sites, including Sangam Tirth & Old Kushavarta, Naroshankar Temple, Kashi Vishweshwar Temple, Gautameshwar Temple, Mukundeshwar Temple and Tank, Prayag Tirth, Bilwa Tank and Temple, Chakhoba Temple, Sundarnarayan Temple & Ghat, Indra Kund, Balaji Kot Wall, Gautam Talav, Ajgareshwar Samadhi, Talkuteshwar and Modkeshwar Temples, and Kushavarta Kund and its surroundings (Phase II & III) at Trimbakeshwar.





During the review, Dr Kulkarni stressed the need to complete all pending works within the stipulated timelines without compromising on quality. He directed the concerned officials to expedite execution through closer coordination, regular monitoring and timely resolution of project-related issues so that all conservation works are completed well ahead of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.



The meeting also discussed cultural programming initiatives planned for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Various avenues of collaboration and institutional support between NTKMA and the Department of Cultural Affairs were deliberated, including international outreach initiatives such as Davos 2027, the Har Ghar Kumbh campaign, Maharashtra Spiritual Thought Leadership programmes, spiritual and knowledge conclaves, and the development of a world-class Simhastha Interpretation and Experience Centre.