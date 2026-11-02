Nashik: Cucumber Hotels’ Licence Suspended After Dead Lizard Found In Rice, Rat Droppings In Kitchen |

Nashik: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of Cucumber Hotels Private Limited, located at Chetana Nagar along the service road of the Mumbai-Agra Highway, after an inspection revealed a dead lizard in a rice storage container and rat droppings in sacks of rice kept in the hotel's kitchen.

Food Safety Officer Vaibhav Gadre conducted a surprise inspection of the hotel on Oct 28. During the inspection, officials found a dead lizard among the stored rice and rat droppings in the rice sacks.

The inspection also revealed that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored together in the same refrigerator without segregation.

Poor Hygiene Conditions Found in Kitchen

According to the FDA's findings, the kitchen was in poor condition, with paint peeling from the ceiling.

Staff members were also found working without aprons, gloves or headgear.

The hotel management failed to produce documents relating to water quality testing, pest control reports, invoices for raw materials and records of staff training.

FDA Suspends Licence, Prohibits Food Preparation and Sale

On Oct 29, FDA Assistant Commissioner ZS Mahale issued an order suspending the hotel's licence.

Citing serious negligence that posed a risk to public health, the authorities prohibited the preparation and sale of food items at the premises until further notice.