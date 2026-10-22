Nashik: Crow Or Vulture? Online Poll Opens To Select City Bird, Mayor Casts First Vote |

Nashik: Inspired by the 'Harit Kumbh' (Green Kumbh) initiative, a process has begun to select an official city bird for Nashik. Citizens are being invited to cast their votes, choosing between two options: the crow and the vulture. The initiative was launched with the unveiling of a QR code by District Collector Ayush Prasad, while Mayor Himgauri Adke cast the first vote.

The concept aims to involve citizens in selecting a city bird, recognising the significance of both species within Nashik's religious, cultural and environmental landscape. Residents can participate by scanning a QR code, which provides information about both the crow and the vulture, allowing them to make their selection. Participants must then enter their name and mobile number before submitting the form. Each individual is permitted to vote only once.

Launched in conjunction with Bird Week (Nov 5-12), the online voting process will remain open until Nov 10, with the results to be announced on Nov 12. Students from schools and higher secondary institutions, along with all citizens, are encouraged to participate enthusiastically and help spread the message of bird conservation.

However, some bird enthusiasts have expressed dissatisfaction, noting that only the crow and the vulture were offered as choices. There have also been calls for the involvement of bird experts and environmental organisations in the selection process for Nashik's city bird.