Nashik Crime: Man Killed in Accident, Contractor Kills Construction Labourer

Nashik News: Man Killed in Accident, Contractor Kills Construction Labourer | Representational Image

A tragic accident occurred in the Untwadi area when a 52-year-old pedestrian, Rahisuddin Nizamuddin Kazi, was killed after being struck by a speeding bike. Kazi, a resident of Krantinagar on Untwadi Road, was walking towards Sambhaji Chowk after dinner on the night of Wednesday, the 29th.



The accident happened a short distance from his home when an unidentified bike rider approached from behind at high speed and collided with Kazi. Severely injured in the incident, Kazi was immediately taken to the district hospital by his son, Rizwan Kazi. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.



A case of death has been registered at the Mumbainaka police station. Further investigation is being carried out by Police.

Contractor kills construction labourer

In another news, the incident of a contractor killing a labourer by hitting him in the head with a stick due to a dispute over payment took place on Adgaon-Mahsrul Meri Link Road. More information in this regard is that the accused contractor Tayyab Muhammad Babujan Sheikh (Rest. Pawarwadi, Jail Road, Nashik Road, Native of Bihar) and deceased Gautam Sakharam Kale live in the same place.

Gautam Kale was a labourer. The wife of deceased Gautam Kale has stated in the complaint that two days ago, there was an argument over the phone between Gautam Kale and Tayyab Muhammad Babujan Shaikh regarding the payment of wages. On May 25, Sheikh had called Gautam Kale to the construction site on Adgaon-Mahsrul Meri Link Road in the morning.

At that time, they again had a dispute over the wages, and the Sheikh abused the labourer and hit him on the head with a wooden stick. In this attack, he was seriously injured and died.

A case of murder has been registered in Adgaon Police Station on the complaint of Sheela Gautam Kale. Police have arrested Tayyab Sheikh and further investigation is being conducted by the police.