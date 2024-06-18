Nashik Crime: Four Held For Murder, Liquor Seized By Adgaon Police | PTI

In a shocking incident, four auto rickshaw drivers killed their fifth friend over animosity and a financial dispute. The murder, which occurred near Audumber Lane in Mhasrul on Saturday night, has been solved by Crime Branch Unit-I. The fleeing suspects were apprehended in Pune.

Further information reveals that the arrested suspects are Vijay Dattatray Aher (30, resident of Ramwadi, Panchvati), Sanket Pradeep Gosavi (26, resident of Juinagar, Mhasrul), Prashant Nimba Hadge (29, resident of Meherdham, Panchvati), and Kunal Kailas Panhale (30, resident of Mico Hospital, Dindori Road, Panchavati). All four suspects are auto rickshaw drivers who operate on routes in Panchavati, CBS, and surrounding areas.

Liquor seized by Adgaon Police in Nashik

In a significant operation by the Adgaon police, a large quantity of illegally transported liquor was intercepted on the road behind Panchavati College. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap on Tuesday evening and intercepted two vehicles: a small tempo (MH 15 JC 2814) and a Honda City Car (MH 19 Q 9911). Foreign liquor worth approximately ₹5.35 lakh was found in the vehicles. The operation resulted in the seizure of the liquor stock and the two vehicles. Further investigation is being conducted by Constable Narwade, following a complaint filed by Police Constable Nilesh Katkar.