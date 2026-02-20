Nashik Crime Branch Arrests Fake Policeman; 10 Crimes Solved, 123g Gold Worth ₹18 Lakh Seized | Sourced

Nashik: An Irani thief who robbed gold ornaments from elderly men and women in the guise of a fake policeman in the city has been arrested by a team of the Nashik Road Unit Crime Branch in the Ambivali Irani Gali area in the early hours of the morning. 10 crimes have been uncovered in this operation; 123 grams of gold ornaments worth a total of Rs 18 lakhs have been seized.

The operation was carried out by a team led by Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Pawar of the Nashik Road Unit. This unit, which was established on the orders of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik to investigate crimes quickly and effectively in the city, was given special instructions due to the increase in incidents of fake policemen. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Kiran Kumar Chavan and Assistant Commissioner Sandeep Mitke.

On November 20 at 9.15 am, Julikha Nazir Sheikh (age 74, Deepnagar) was robbed of a 15-gram gold chain from the neck of a woman in the Deepnagar-Shivajinagar area within the limits of the Upnagar police station by fake police. The investigation into this incident was underway at the Upnagar police station. As incidents of robbing elderly people of their jewellery by cheating them increased in the Indiranagar, Upnagar and Nashik Road areas, on the instructions of senior officers, Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Pawar, Police Naik Mangesh Jagzhap, Dattatray Chakor and Bharat Raut checked the CCTV footage. The suspect's photo was obtained, and based on technical information and secret information, it was found that the suspect was Sanju Irani. It was learned that he lives in the Ambivali Irani Gali area.

A trap was carefully laid to avoid any law and order problem in this area. After receiving reliable information that the suspect was coming to drink tea in the Ambivali railway station area between 4 and 5 am, Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Pawar, Police Naik Avinash Devre, Dattatray Chakor and Mangesh Jagzhap laid a trap in the early morning darkness and arrested the suspect. He was brought safely to Nashik in a private vehicle.

After being arrested, the accused Jafar Malik Syed alias Sanju Irani (age 53, resident of Mangalnagar, Atli village, Tal. Kalyan, Dist. Thane) confessed to robbing elderly people of their jewellery by posing as a fake policeman at a total of 10 places within the limits of Indiranagar, Upnagar and Nashik Road police stations. He had robbed the elderly of their gold by scaring them by saying that there was a police investigation, murder and blockade. Some of the looted jewellery was sold at Manek Chowk in Ahmedabad. The police seized the jewellery hidden in Ambivali.

In this remarkable investigation, Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Pawar, Premchand Gangurde, Grade Police Sub-Inspector Dilip Bhoi, Sub-Inspector Mangala Jagtap, Police Naik Avinash Devre, Dattatray Chakor, Mangesh Jagzhap, and Bharat Raut did an excellent job. Jaya Tarde of the Technical Analysis Branch and her team also helped a lot.

Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has appreciated this operation and has said that strict action will continue on such incidents. It has been appealed to the elderly citizens to inform the police immediately if they see such suspicious persons.