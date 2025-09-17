 Nashik: CREDAI, NMC Sign MoU With Sustain & Save Pvt Ltd For IGBC Green Certification
CREDAI Nashik Metro, Nashik Municipal Corporation and Sustain and Save Pvt Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to obtain certification for Nashik from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a leading national organisation for sustainable development.

The initiative aims to evaluate the city’s environmental sustainability and promote balanced urban development. CREDAI Nashik Metro president Gaurav Thakkar said, “IGBC gives ratings for environmentally friendly buildings and cities. Only if development is balanced, sustainable and environmentally friendly does the living index of the city increase. This is an important step.” 

