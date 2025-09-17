Nashik: CREDAI, NMC Sign MoU With Sustain & Save Pvt Ltd For IGBC Green Certification |

CREDAI Nashik Metro, Nashik Municipal Corporation and Sustain and Save Pvt Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to obtain certification for Nashik from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a leading national organisation for sustainable development.

The initiative aims to evaluate the city’s environmental sustainability and promote balanced urban development. CREDAI Nashik Metro president Gaurav Thakkar said, “IGBC gives ratings for environmentally friendly buildings and cities. Only if development is balanced, sustainable and environmentally friendly does the living index of the city increase. This is an important step.”

Nashik’s rapid growth has increased the inflow of residents and visitors, highlighting the need for planned development. Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Sustain and Save director Pranati Shroff, CREDAI Nashik Metro vice president Uday Ghuge, honorary secretary Tushar Sanklecha, former president Krunal Patil, committee members, and CREDAI Youth Wing coordinator Aditya Bhatamberekar were present at the signing.