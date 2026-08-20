Nashik: Cracks, Leaking Roof Put Saprewadi ZP School Students At Risk; New Building Sought |

Nashik: The hexagonal building and kitchen shed of the Zilla Parishad Primary School at Saprewadi, located within the jurisdiction of Shirsathe Gram Panchayat in Igatpuri Taluka, have reached a severely dilapidated and hazardous state. Water is leaking through the roof, and the walls have developed large cracks. With the safety of tribal students becoming a serious concern, the School Management Committee has demanded that the Shirsathe Gram Panchayat immediately construct a new building.

Upon inspecting the site, Sarpanch Sunita Datta Sadgir, along with the School Management Committee chairperson and members, clearly observed the leaking roof and the large cracks in the walls. As the kitchen shed is enclosed only by corrugated sheets, rats and bandicoots frequently enter, causing significant damage to lentils and other food supplies.

The Cluster Head (Kendra Pramukh) also visited and inspected the school, explicitly noting that students should not be seated inside this building. Acknowledging that both structures pose a danger to the students, a resolution was unanimously passed calling for the immediate construction of a new building.

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All students attending this school belong to the tribal community. Villagers have demanded urgent attention to this issue. Follow-up with the administration will be undertaken to secure a new building for the Saprewadi Zilla Parishad School.

Sarpanch Sunita Datta Sadgir stated that she is personally making active efforts to secure a new building by meeting with the State Education Minister Dada Bhuse, the District Collector, and the Chief Executive Officer.