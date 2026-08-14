Nashik: Cracked Walls, Leaking Roof Push Pardevi Villagers To Indefinite Hunger Strike |

Nashik: Villagers, parents, and social activists have adopted an aggressive stance against the dilapidated condition of the Zilla Parishad Primary School in Pardevi, Igatpuri Taluka. An indefinite hunger strike began today outside the Igatpuri Tehsildar's office.

Protesters allege that issues regarding student safety and education have arisen due to the school's crumbling building, large cracks in the walls, a leaking roof during the monsoon, unsanitary toilets, and a power outage that has persisted for the last ten days. Students from the school were also present at the protest site to support the hunger strike. Holding the Tricolour and placards with various slogans, the students sought to draw the administration's attention, demanding, "Give students a safe school."

The Pardevi Zilla Parishad Primary School serves as a vital educational resource for students from poor and needy families in the area. However, the current state of the school building is alarming. Large cracks have appeared in the classroom walls. Water leaks through the roof during the monsoon, causing water to accumulate in the classrooms; consequently, students are reportedly forced to sit on wet floors while studying.

The condition of the school's toilets is also poor, and the lack of hygiene poses health risks to the students. Furthermore, the power supply to the school has been cut off for the past ten days, causing significant inconvenience to both students and teachers.

Villagers claim that the issue of school repairs has been pending for several months. Villagers, parents, and social activists have drawn the administration's attention to the problems regarding repairs, electricity supply, and toilet facilities through both written and verbal representations. However, the villagers are dissatisfied as no concrete action has been taken so far. The protesters have also alleged that the necessary funds for the school's repair have not been sanctioned.

Resolve to continue the hunger strike until demands are met

The protesters have put forward key demands, including the immediate repair of the school building, the restoration of a steady electricity supply, and the provision of proper sanitation facilities. The villagers have resolved not to call off the indefinite hunger strike until concrete action is taken on these demands.

“It is a serious matter when students—who represent the future of the nation—are deprived of basic amenities and a safe environment within the very school where they learn,” the protesters stated. The residents of Pardevi, as well as the entire Igatpuri taluka, are now watching to see whether the administration will treat this issue regarding student safety with the seriousness it deserves and take an immediate decision on the school's repair.