Nashik: Kalpana Kharat Appears Before Shirdi Police, Says Husband Handled Land Deal | Sourced

Nashik: Kalpana Ashok Kharat, wife of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and a suspected accused in the alleged land purchase irregularities, appeared before the Shirdi Police Station for questioning, according to investigation agency sources. She reportedly joined the investigation in compliance with the court’s directions following the interim bail granted to her by the Supreme Court. Police are understood to have recorded her statement.

According to investigation sources, during questioning, Kalpana Kharat claimed that she had no direct role in the disputed land transaction. She reportedly told investigators that the entire process of purchasing the land from Raosaheb Gondkar was handled by her husband, Ashok Kharat.



She is also understood to have told police that she did not know the decisions taken in the transaction, the documentation process or other related matters. According to sources, she further claimed that she had no contact with the persons concerned in the transaction.



The case relates to a transaction involving approximately four acres of land bearing Gat No. 106/2 in the Nighoj area near Shirdi. Landowner Raosaheb Gondkar lodged a complaint at Shirdi Police Station alleging fraud and financial irregularities in connection with the transaction. Following the preliminary investigation, a case was registered under various sections against Ashok Eknath Kharat, Kalpana Ashok Kharat and several others.



Meanwhile, Kalpana Kharat had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail. During the proceedings, her counsel reportedly argued that she had no direct involvement in the land transaction. Subsequently, the Supreme Court granted her interim bail, following which she appeared at Shirdi Police Station, and her statement was recorded by the investigating officers, according to investigation sources. It has also emerged that the police have filed a chargesheet in the case before the Rahata court.