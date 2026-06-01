Nashik: Crackdown On Toxic Liquor Intensifies After Pune Tragedy; 52 Cases, 32 Arrests In Four Days | Sourced

Nashik: The entire state of Maharashtra was shaken by the tragic incident in the Hadapsar and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas of Pune, where toxic liquor claimed the lives of 21 innocent citizens. In the wake of this event, the Home Department suspended 22 officers and personnel. Against this backdrop, the Prohibition and Enforcement machinery in Nashik district has suddenly sprung into action. Over the past four days (May 28 to May 31), a vigorous crackdown on illicit liquor has been underway across Nashik district.

The District Prohibition Department registered 52 cases and arrested 32 individuals in just four days. Notably, 15 per cent of the total enforcement actions conducted throughout the entire month of May took place during these four days alone. This clearly suggests that the administration initiated this hasty crackdown primarily to absolve itself of responsibility.

Following the Pune tragedy, the Nashik Divisional Squad and the Flying Squad immediately launched a special drive. The highest number of enforcement actions was concentrated in the Ghoti, Kalwan, and Igatpuri talukas, where extensive networks of illicit liquor operations were discovered. Raids were conducted during the night at the homes of suspects, farm sheds, riverbanks, as well as at dhabas (roadside eateries), hotels, and restaurants situated along the highways.

Total Enforcement Actions in May

- Cases Registered: 358

- Arrests: 380 individuals

- Vehicles Seized: 6

Police Force Also Active

Alongside the Prohibition Department, the Nashik City and Rural Police forces also undertook enforcement drives. Over the two-day period of May 29 and 30, the City Police registered 12 cases, while the Rural Police registered 13 cases. In several locations, illicit liquor stills were dismantled, and large quantities of country liquor were seized. Allegations of 'Hindsight Wisdom'

There is a prevailing sentiment among the residents of Nashik that the administration only woke up after 21 lives were lost in Pune. Had such strictness been demonstrated earlier, the state would have been spared the stigma of 'poisonous liquor.' Citizens contend that these actions are being undertaken not out of genuine sincerity, but merely to absolve the authorities of their own culpability.

The Prohibition Department and the police have stated that the campaign against illicit liquor will continue unabated. However, the residents of Nashik have certainly taken note of the sudden surge in enforcement activity following the tragic incident in Pune.