Nashik: CPI Condemns Tushar Damgude's Remarks Supporting Attack On Hanumant Pawar, Complaint Submitted To Maharashtra Home Minister

Nashik: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has strongly condemned the serious and criminal statement made by BJP-affiliated Tushar Damgude, publicly supporting the attack on Congress party spokesperson Hanumant Pawar and claiming to have obtained a legal pistol licence to kill communist workers. In this regard, the party has submitted a detailed statement to the Home Minister and Director General of Police of Maharashtra through the Nashik District Magistrate.

In the statement, the party has clarified that Tushar Damgude has not only supported the attack on a political worker but has also encouraged violence in society by making statements inciting violence over political differences. Even though this statement has gone viral on social media, the home department and the police administration have not taken any concrete action yet, which is very dangerous and challenges the rule of law.

The letter submitted to the magistrate states that Tushar Damgude's statement is very dangerous for democracy, the Indian Constitution and the rule of law and is spreading the message in society that violence over political differences is acceptable. The party has expressed serious concern that if such goons roam freely under the umbrella of the ruling party, the fear of an attack on any intellectual, activist or common citizen tomorrow cannot be ruled out.

The party has warned of launching a strong statewide agitation if these demands are not accepted immediately. There may be differences in democracy, but the tendency to respond to them with violence, threats and weapons must be stopped from the beginning. This is the time to prove that the law is equal for all. On this occasion, the party's State Joint General Secretary Col. Raju Desale, District General Secretary Col. Manohar Pagare, City General Secretary Col. Talha Sheikh, State Council Member Prajakta Kapdne, Zilla Parishad Member Padmakar Ingle, Harshali Adhangale, Monica Page, Bhagwan Nikam and other activists were present.