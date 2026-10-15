Nashik: CP Sandeep Karnik Surveys Godavari Ghat Ahead Of President’s Visit For Simhastha Ceremony |

Nashik: The Simhastha Mahakumbh Mela in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar will formally commence on Oct 31 with a flag-hoisting ceremony (Dhvajarohan). President Droupadi Murmu, Union Ministers, and sadhus and mahants from all 13 akhadas are expected to attend the event.

The flag-hoisting ceremony will take place simultaneously at 12.02 pm at Ramkund in Nashik and Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar. A Godavari Aarti and other official programmes are also scheduled for the same day.

Given the significance of the event and the President's presence, the administration faces the challenge of ensuring adequate security, traffic, parking, infrastructure, healthcare and sanitation arrangements.

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik visited Godaghat and Ramkund to review security arrangements and preparations. He discussed the proposed routes and sought information from Nashik Municipal Corporation officials.

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As development work at Ramkund and the surrounding ghats remains incomplete, the administration has imposed entry restrictions for devotees in these areas for the next 15 to 20 days. Devotees have been urged to perform religious rituals, except Dashakriya Vidhi (post-death funeral rites), at alternative locations.

Special emphasis is being placed on cleanliness, ghat development and traffic planning ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony. Instructions have been issued to carefully plan entry arrangements, traffic flow and crowd management, anticipating the arrival of citizens for the evening programmes.

Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh has directed all agencies concerned to finalise their detailed operational plans by Oct 20.

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A Shankhanada (conch-shell blowing) ceremony will be held on Oct 25, with a possible attempt to secure an entry in Guinness World Records. The occasion will also feature the unveiling of commemorative postage stamps, the launch of a dedicated website and the release of a coffee-table book.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela is scheduled to take place from Oct 31, 2026, to July 24, 2028, with the main Amrit Snan (sacred bathing rituals) scheduled for 2027.

The administration is working to complete all preparations on time ahead of the President's visit.