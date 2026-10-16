Nashik: Court Staff Plan Phased Protests Over Pending Pay Revision Proposal |

Nashik: On Jan 30, 2025, the Bombay High Court approved a proposal for a revised pay scale and submitted it to the state government. However, nearly 20 months have passed without any decision from the government, leading to deep resentment among judicial staff. Against this backdrop, a resolution for industrial action was unanimously passed during a special general meeting of the State Executive Committee held on Aug 16, 2026.

The staff have clarified that the protest will be conducted peacefully to ensure that litigants, lawyers, police personnel and staff from other offices do not face any inconvenience. The government will be given sufficient time to respond. However, if the government continues to ignore the issue, the protest will be intensified.

The Nashik District Judicial Staff Associations have appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to immediately approve the proposal submitted by the High Court. This would spare the staff from having to resort to protests and allow them to celebrate Diwali joyfully with their families.

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Phased protest plan

Oct 16 and 17, 2026: Court staff will report to work wearing black ribbons.

Oct 17, 2026: Retired senior staff members will stage a dharna (sit-in protest).

Nov 5, 2026 (Vasubaras): All staff will take a one-day collective leave, resulting in the suspension of court operations.

Nov 17, 2026: If the demands are not met by Nov 16, an indefinite strike will commence across all subordinate courts in the state.