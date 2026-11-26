Nashik court received an email threatening a bomb blast on its sixth floor, prompting a security inspection | File Photo

Nashik, November 26, 2026: After the Pune court received a threatening email, the Nashik court has now also received a similar threat via email. The email explicitly mentions a plan to carry out a bomb blast on the sixth floor of the court building.

Police And BDDS Conduct Inspection

Following this threat, senior police officers have been deployed at the Nashik court, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) is currently conducting an inspection of the court premises.

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Security Agencies On High Alert

It is reported that similar threatening emails have been sent to other locations across the state as well. With the Nashik court receiving such a threat—following a similar incident at the Pune court—security agencies have been put on high alert.

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