Nashik Court Orders Nishikant Dubey To Appear In Person Over Petition On Remarks Allegedly Insulting Marathi People | Sourced

Nashik: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has landed in legal trouble over alleged objectionable remarks made against Marathi people. MNS Nashik city chief Sudam Kombde filed a petition against Dubey in the Nashik District Court. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for April 7, and the court has directed Dubey to appear in person for the proceedings.





A few days ago, Dubey had allegedly made the controversial statement, “Marathi manusala patak-patak ke marenge” (we will beat Marathi people repeatedly). The remark had sparked strong reactions across the state. Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), had responded in his trademark style, warning that if Dubey came to Maharashtra, he would be “duba-duba ke marenge.” The exchange had further intensified the political atmosphere.





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Following the controversy, the MNS decided to pursue the matter through legal channels. Sudam Kombde, the party’s Nashik city chief, filed a petition against Dubey in the Nashik District Court and has been actively following up on the case.





Kombde had also stated at the time of filing the petition that Dubey had been repeatedly insulting Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, and that he should be taught a lesson. He further challenged Dubey to visit Nashik, saying that, despite being an MP, he lacked a proper understanding and would be made to learn a lesson.