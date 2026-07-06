Nashik Court Grants Conditional Bail To Prime Accused Nida Khan In TCS Conversion And Abuse Case

Nashik Court Grants Conditional Bail Yo Prime Accused Nida Khan In IT Company Conversion And Abuse Case | File Photo (Representational Image)

Nashik: A major development has emerged in the alleged religious conversion and abuse case involving a multinational IT company TCS in Nashik. The district court has granted conditional bail to the prime accused, Nida Ejaz Khan, who was arrested in connection with the case registered at the Deolali Camp Police Station.

The bail was granted by the Additional Sessions Court at Nashik Road. Another accused in the case, Tausif Bilal Attar, has also been granted bail. However, reports indicate that Attar is facing five other criminal cases, adding further attention to the matter.

Meanwhile, the court has rejected the bail application of the main accused, Danish Sheikh, who remains in judicial custody.

The case has sparked widespread discussion across Maharashtra, and the police investigation is continuing. Attention is now focused on the upcoming court proceedings and the progress of the investigation.

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