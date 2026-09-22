Nashik: Corporators Raise Tree Felling, Water Supply, Pothole Issues At Nashik Road Ward Meet | Representative

Nashik: In the Nashik Road Ward Committee meeting, corporators questioned the administration over various issues raised by citizens. The authorities were asked to respond on issues including tree felling, irregular water supply, muddy water, stray dog menace, sand accumulation on roads, potholes on flyovers, encroachments and electricity consumption in public toilets.

The meeting was chaired by ward president Ramesh Dhongde. Corporator Seema Tajne raised the issue of tree felling at Jijamata Gymnasium. Displaying a placard that read "Court Order Violated, Sarras Chatli Geli Vrikshavalli", she protested against the felling of trees.

Tajne sought an explanation from the administration on who had cut the trees despite the court order and what action had been taken against those responsible. She warned that the matter would be taken to court if immediate action was not initiated against the concerned persons.

Due to frequent changes in water supply timings in Ward No. 20, including Nashik Road, complaints from citizens have increased. Tajne raised the issue of residents facing difficulties due to irregular water supply and said the authorities were not providing satisfactory answers. Corporator Vaishali Dani pointed out that the ward was receiving muddy water.

Official Absence; Demand For Action

Corporators expressed displeasure over the absence of concerned officers at the ward meeting. They demanded action against officials who failed to attend meetings or suggested that penalties be recovered from their salaries.

Ward President Ramesh Dhongde said show cause notices would be issued to the absent officers. Shailesh Daghe demanded that departmental officers should hold a meeting with concerned officials a day before the ward meeting and instruct them to remain present.

Potholes On Flyover Remain

The issue of asphalting the flyover was raised in the previous ward meeting. However, even after a month, potholes on the flyover remained unrepaired, prompting corporators to seek an explanation from the administration.

A question was also raised over the delay in removing encroachments in the Mukti Dham area. Kailas Mudaliar demanded an inquiry, alleging that electricity meters installed for public toilets were being used by other businessmen.

The previous ward meeting was cancelled due to a boycott by corporators. At the time, they had demanded action or transfer of departmental officers. However, corporator Bharti Tajanpure expressed displeasure that the concerned officials were absent from the meeting again.