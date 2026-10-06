Nashik: Corporator Protests Chemical-Contaminated Water In Dattanagar, Demands Safe Drinking Water

Nashik: Local residents have alleged that contaminated water discharged from certain factories in the Ambad Industrial Estate is reaching areas such as Maruti Sankul, Dattanagar, the Tuljabhavani locality and the vicinity of the Navnath Maharaj Temple in Ward No 27. The residents claimed that the contamination has polluted local drains, hand pumps and wells, raising concerns about public health.

Residents alleged that chemical-laden water is being released by certain coating factories in the Ambad Industrial Estate. They have complained of a foul odour in the area and discolouration of water in wells and hand pumps. Ward corporator Nitin Datir has demanded that the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) administration and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) take immediate cognisance of the issue.

Before Tuesday's General Body Meeting, Datir and corporators Kiran Gamne-Darade and Priyanka Donde staged a protest alongside Shiv Sena office-bearers, holding placards that read, "Give us drinking water or grant us permission to commit suicide."

Residents said that due to the lack of regular water supply with adequate pressure from the NMC, they are forced to rely on hand pumps and wells for their daily needs. They alleged that the water has become contaminated with chemical residues and claimed there has been a rise in health problems such as skin disorders, itching and rashes.

Residents have demanded that water samples be tested, action be taken against factories found responsible and a permanent supply of safe drinking water be provided.